Husband-wife team up for Web.com tour

“Here it’s like caddying comes first,” says Valentine Trio-Meth. Trillo-Meth is the only full-time female caddy on the Web.com tour. "I don’t take anything personally”
“We met in 2010 on the Aaron Batteley tour in China, in Guangzhou, China," said Trillo-Meth. "I was playing for team Canada and he was playing for team USA and we just met- yeah. And basically love at first sight.”
She’s also Byron Meth’s wife.
“We kept in touch,” said Valentine. “Basically as best friends, not much you can do about it when we both had full schedules as college student athletes, but yeah, we just got married as soon as I graduated even though he had been asking for 5 years already.”
Not every husband and wife team could go to work together each day, but it works for this duo.
“There’s no one that knows me better," admits Byron Meth. "So if I have a round like I did the first day when everything is firing on all cylinders- obviously that’s really easy to caddy for, you still need to grind it out. You’re always right on the cut line, so we’ve made 5 of 7 cuts together, so I think that speaks for itself.”
As the old saying goes, happy wife, happy life.
“I’m pretty independent, but if there’s any doubt- I’ll ask her, cause she’s seen me play so much golf- she’ll usually be right," said Meth. "Especially off the course, she’s always right, but on the course, yeah. There’s a shot yesterday 155 into the wind and I was like ‘I want to hit nine’ but it was going to spin up under the wind and she handed me an 8 iron and hit it to 12 feet, so yeah, listen to her.”
It’s not uncommon now for couples to reverse roles in a marriage-Byron hopes he can caddy for his wife one day like she does for him.
“If she does a U.S. women’s open qualifier then I’ll do that for sure," said Meth. "We’ve always talked about doing something like that.”
