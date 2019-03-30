Inaugural 5k raises thousands for Old Savannah City Mission

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Hundreds of runners raced on Saturday morning to raise money for the Old Savannah City Mission.
The Inaugural Friends, Students and Athletes 5k raced through downtown, ending at the mission on Bull Street.
Local high schools and supporters raised more than $50,000 dollars for the organization that helps to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, and rehabilitate those with addictions and criminal records.
Organizers say that money is essentially to keep their work going.
“It means that we will be able to function during the spring and summer months when funding goes way down and not have to worry so much about where our next dime is coming from,” says Connell Stiles, the Director of Development for Old Savannah City Mission.
The mission doesn’t apply for or recieve any federal, state or local funding, so it relies entirely on donations like those raised on Saturday.
