Late start, late night in Friday’s second round

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - With a two and a half hour fog delay to start Friday, it was pretty inevitable that Friday’s second round would spill over into Saturday morning.
That’s exactly what it did. More than 50 players at the Savannah Golf Championship will be getting to the course early Saturday.
Leader Dan McCarthy will not be one of them. The Syracuse, NY native and his group finished the 18th just as the sun went down. McCarthy (-12) hopes the feeling of being on top of the leaderboard continues through the weekend. He has a three shot lead in the clubhouse.
Round two continues bright and early Saturday morning, with the third round beginning shortly after.
SILVERS IMPROVES, STILL MISSES CUT
Savannah’s only local son in the Savannah Golf Championship won’t be playing the weekend.
Mark Silvers shot a one -under 71 Friday, but it wouldn’t be enough to play the weekend.
Silvers finishes the Savannah Golf Championship +2,
