Man walks into open house, only steals 5 bras

SAN MATEO, CA (KPIX/CNN) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole expensive bras from a home in California.
The man was partially caught on camera during an open house.
What started out as a typical client interaction at the open house, ended in one of the most bizarre ways possible.
Video shows the agent letting the man tour the house as he goes outside.
Video shows the suspect walk out of the camera’s view to take a look at one of the bedrooms.
When he comes back, there’s a noticeable bulge by his stomach and it looks like he just stuffed something underneath his shirt.
“This is a peculiar case and that's why I think it's important for people to know the ramifications of inviting unknown people to their homes,” said Michael Haobsh, of the San Mateo Police Department.
Haobsch said the man stole five bras and those are the only items he left with.
The San Mateo Police Department is hoping someone will know who this man is and help them solve the case.
“We don’t know what the mindset of this man is, and that’s why it’s important for us to find out why he walked into this house, if he stole these bras and we should probably take a look at his background too,” Haobsh said.
The man is described as an Asian male between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8. He has a slender build.
Copyright 2019 KPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.