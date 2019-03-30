Missing Georgia man told family he was going to South Carolina, deputies say

Robert Bartram (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | March 30, 2019 at 10:05 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 3:51 PM

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA (WCSC) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia says a 61-year-old man missing on March 9 was headed to South Carolina when he disappeared.

Robert Bartram was last seen leaving Lake Arrowhead in Waleska, Georgia on March 9. He told family members he was making a trip to South Carolina but no one has heard from him since then.

Bartram was driving a tan 1998 Toyota Camry with Georgia license plate PQM7968.

Anyone with information on Bartram’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

