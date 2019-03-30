Model arrested in murder of 71-year-old doctor found dead in trunk of car

SALINAS, CA (KSBW/CNN) – A model has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 71-year-old psychiatrist in Las Vegas.
Earlier this month, Dr. Thomas Burchard’s body was found bludgeoned in the trunk of a car in the Nevada desert.
Now, 25-year-old Kelsey Turner – who describes herself as a model on social media believed to belong to her – is under arrest in California, and she’s being extradited to Clark County, NV, to face charges.
"[Burchard] told me he met Kelsey on a website and met up with her and they talked, and they went and had dinner a few times," said a close friend of the victim, who wished to stay anonymous.
He said Turner, her mom Samantha and Burchard formed an intimate relationship.
"These women were just like an escape for him, to have somewhere to go," said Burchard’s friend, who added Burchard was giving the two women anywhere from $2,000 to $4,000 a week.
Burchard was also paying the rent on a home for Turner, her two kids and her mother to live in, the friend said.
Turner’s neighbors said there were drugs and parties at the home when Turner and her family lived there.
"In fact, there were calls for police on a few occasions," said Marcelino Alejandro, a former neighbor.
Alejandro said Burchard would come by the house almost every day.
"Yes, just about every morning,” he said. “When I come out to do my yard or something, I'd see him, I'd say hi. He was actually a friendly guy."
The owner of the property said Turner and her family were evicted when Burchard stopped making rent payments. With nowhere to go, Turner moved to Las Vegas.
Burchard’s anonymous friend said the last thing Burchard told him before his deadly trip to Vegas was that he was going to check on Turner.
"He says, ‘It seems that Kelsey’s having some trouble with her boyfriend out there in Vegas. He's hitting her, he's abusing her, and she has no money, nowhere to go, and I feel partly responsible for this,’" the friend said.
According to Turner’s Facebook page, she’s in a relationship with a man named Greg Hagio. Court documents show Hagio was arrested for strangulation and domestic violence earlier this year, with the victim being Kelsey Turner.
Charges were eventually dropped when Turner would not testify.
But now, Turner sits on the other side of the justice system, at the San Joaquin County Jail, accused of murdering Burchard.
Turner has waived her right to an extradition hearing. It’s unclear when she will be extradited to Clark County.
