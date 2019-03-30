Savannah golf championship celebrates with party after play ends

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Play has ended for the day in the Savannah Golf Championship, but the party is still going on at The Landings on Skidaway Island.
Saturday was easily the busiest day of the week at The Landings, golf from first light until 5:30 p.m. Along with Military Appreciation Day, there were a lot of reasons for people to come across the Diamond Causeway.
Landings residents made up most of the crowd for the first two days, but Savannah really supported the city’s professional event with a large crowd coming out to watch Web.com Tour play on Saturday. That crowd helped the tournament support the military as well, taking in numerous displays of armored vehicles and aircraft and making the military personnel present feel as welcome as the professional golfers.
“It’s such a nice day, the atmosphere is great, everybody is having a great time and the golfers are doing great," said Steven and Cole Cohen, both residents of The Landings. "It really is an amazing event.”
“We always do here in Savannah and Coastal Georgia feel the appreciation, but today is special," said Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer, the Garrison Commander of Hunter Army Airfiled. "To have people here and be able to meet the guys and shake their hands and just tell them how much they appreciate what they do.”
Tournament officials hoping for a big crowd again on Sunday, which they didn’t have last year when the final round fell on Easter Sunday.
The tour is keeping an eye on the possibility of afternoon storms Sunday, and have decided move tee times up, starting at 7:10 Sunday with the last group off at 12:10, in the hope of an early finish.
