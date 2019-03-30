Second round of Savannah Golf Championship wraps up

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Scoring continued at a fast pace when the second round of the Savannah Golf Championship concluded this morning at The Landings Deer Creek course.
T.J. Vogel, one of 68 players returning to the course early this morning to finish the second round, posted an 8-under par 64, tying the course and tournament record. Three players shot 64 at Deer Creek in the first Savannah Golf Championship last year.
Vogel made his second bogey of the round on No. 9, his final hole. He was on pace to set a new course record had he finished with a par.
The 28-year old from Pembroke Pines, Fla. made eight birdies and an eagle in his round. Vogel is alone in third place after 36 hole at 10-under par, two shots behind leader Dan McCarthy.
