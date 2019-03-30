Sunday’s cold front leads to a Chilly Monday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dry and warm this afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the 60s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures won’t fall too far overnight, with upper 50s expected inland and lower 60s along the coast. Sunday morning will remain dry, but the chance of showers increases during the afternoon as a cold front sweeps across the Coastal Empire into the Lowcountry.
Severe weather is not likely, but an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible during the mid afternoon into the early evening. Inland communities only top out near 70 on Sunday with mid to upper 70s possible closer to the coast before cooler air takes over.
We’ll wake up to 40s on Monday morning, with temperatures only peaking in the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers are also possible, but rain is much more likely on Tuesday, especially along the coast. Depending on the track of the low pressure system early this week, some communities south of Savannah could easily see over half an inch of rain Through Tuesday.
Wednesday morning will be the coolest out of the next week, with widespread low to mid 40s expected around sunrise. Dry weather then returns with highs rebounding into the end of the week.
Another front moving in on Friday could spark some showers and a thunderstorm or two, but widespread rain isn’t likely on Friday. This isn’t a front that will bring in another big cool down, highs near 80 are likely Saturday afternoon.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
