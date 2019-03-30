Teachers to recieve $3,000 raise in 2020 Georgia spending bill

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Some good news for teachers in Georgia: They and other certified school employees will see a $3,000 raise under the $27.5 billion spending proposal headed to Governor Brian Kemp’s desk.
The 2020 general budget, which will begin July 1, was agreed on Friday by the state House and Senate.
Of the $611 million added over last year’s budget, nearly 90% will go to the teacher pay raises. Other school employees including school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and janitors will receive a 2% increase for a total cost of $2.8 million.
The budget also includes funding for new school buses and for grants that public schools can use to improve school safety. Claxton High School says school safety is one of the important things that they have invested in. One teacher says investing in Georgia teachers equals investing in students in our school systems.
“It is something that would be an incentive to teachers," said Channa Robinson. "It would give us more money and incentive to do a better job of investing in our future kids and our students.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.