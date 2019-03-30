16th annual Southern Women’s show runs through weekend at Savannah Convention Center

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The 16th annual Southern Women’s Show kicked off on Friday at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.
The Convetion Center has been full throughout the day.
Booths are set up with really anything you can think of from clothes to food. You can shop, sample and share the fun with your friends.
There are hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, tasty treats, health and beauty, and plenty of free screenings. There have been fashion shows today and a few celebrity guests. A few people about the event and they tell me they come back every year because this event is so unique.
“I think this is really nice," said Neysa Parham, an attendee of the convention. "It’s really empowering the fact that all these women are coming together and putting something special together for everyone to see and taste.”
“To see all of the different booths that they bring out every year -they change from one year to the next - and all the different products out there that you can’t find at a department store,” agreed Michelle Ourham, who also attended the show.
The show will be open on Sunday from 11-5.
