A one two punch of colder air then heavy rain in two different systems

Monday morning will be mostly dry, there is a chance of some pre-dawn showers, and cooler but not cold: 44-50 degrees. The colder air will be felt in the afternoon with highs ranging from only 55-60 degrees as chilly high pressure wedges in from the north. Although there could be a few showers Monday, especially near the islands, the best rain chances will come later Monday night into early Tuesday as an area of low pressure migrates in from the southwest.