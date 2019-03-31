A one two punch of colder air then heavy rain in two different systems

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The cold front is almost here and will continue to impact us this afternoon with some sprinkles, even a downpour or two with isolated lightning and thunder. The noticeable change is the winds and we’ll continue to feel gusts of 25-30 perhaps even 35mph.
Monday morning will be mostly dry, there is a chance of some pre-dawn showers, and cooler but not cold: 44-50 degrees. The colder air will be felt in the afternoon with highs ranging from only 55-60 degrees as chilly high pressure wedges in from the north. Although there could be a few showers Monday, especially near the islands, the best rain chances will come later Monday night into early Tuesday as an area of low pressure migrates in from the southwest.
Tuesday morning will be wet with a wide range of rain amounts. Expect no less than half an inch to an inch but some cities could pick up 2-3 inches. We could have some street flooding, but overall not a flooding event since we’ve been so dry. It’ll also remain windy along the islands with 30-35mph wind gusts.
Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s; however I wouldn’t be surprised if some cities don’t make it 50 degrees at all! Rain should be out of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry by the time school lets out.
THEN! Possible inland frost Wednesday morning.
