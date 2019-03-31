Reidsville Elementary School hosts community readers event

REIDSVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Reidsville Elementary School hosted its annual Community Readers Event Friday.
It’s been a tradition for more than ten years. The Tattnall County Sheriff, the Superintendent, and many other community members read to students.
The school served the readers breakfast as an appreciation for their time. They said reading is so important and to have so many community members get involved means a lot to the school and students.
“Reading is so important. It helps across all subject areas, not just reading and the more we see kids reading, the more we see scores improve across the board," said Jodi Graham, the school media specialist.
Our own Harley Strickland was one of the community readers. She read to Mrs. Abbey Johnson’s class. They had a welcome sign and a sweet gift waiting on her.
