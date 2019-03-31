Savannah Police seek to identify burglary suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police Southside Precinct detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a burglary that occurred at a gas station on March 26.
At around 11:30 PM, surveillance footage captured a suspect gain entry into the El Cheapo on the 9100 block of White Bluff Road by throwing a rock through a window. The suspect then entered the building, taking various items, before exiting and fleeing towards Television Circle.
The suspect is described as a black male, standing 5-foot-9. During the incident, he wore a black hooded jacket, black sweats and dark shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call our detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1234 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
