Two-vehicle wreck seriously injures pedestrian
March 31, 2019 at 10:15 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 10:15 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon that seriously injured one pedestrian.

A Ford Econoline Van was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 5 PM. At around the same time, a Dodge Charger tried to cross MLK Blvd at 44th Street. The van struck the Charger causing the Charger to spin out of control and hit a 57-year-old pedestrian, Felicia Jackson.

Jackson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. TIU continues to investigate.

