Two-vehicle wreck seriously injures pedestrian

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon that seriously injured one pedestrian.
A Ford Econoline Van was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 5 PM. At around the same time, a Dodge Charger tried to cross MLK Blvd at 44th Street. The van struck the Charger causing the Charger to spin out of control and hit a 57-year-old pedestrian, Felicia Jackson.
Jackson was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. TIU continues to investigate.
