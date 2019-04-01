Breezy throughout the day, rain for everyone overnight!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Light sprinkles are possible early this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s inland and lower 50s along the coast. We will be mostly cloudy throughout the morning with temperatures only climbing to the lower 50s by lunchtime. Highs struggle to reach the upper 50s this afternoon with a northeasterly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour throughout the day.
Rain chances increase late Monday night peaking Tuesday morning as a low pressure system moves over. Our Tuesday morning commute will be very wet. Plan ahead to give yourself more time to get your kids to school and yourself to work. Widespread accumulations of an inch of rain are likely through late Tuesday morning. We’ll begin to dry out Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday morning will be the coolest this week, with lower 40s for many and possibly isolated areas of patch inland frost. We’ll quickly warm up under mostly sunny skies with highs near 70.
Our dry stretch only lasts through Thursday, because our next front arrives on Friday and will bring even more rain heading into the weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
