Bryan County Superintendent speaks about budget for upcoming school year

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Bryan County School Board is in the early stages of figuring out a budget for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Dr. Paul Brooksher says although the board does not have a formal budget proposal just yet, with a new school comes increased operational expenses. He says some type of increase might be necessary. A millage rate increase for next year could be an option depending on enrollment and the school system’s final budget, but they are trying not to lean in that direction.
Dr. Brooksher says at their last work session, he only presented budget goals while include the potential to give employees the $3,000 raise Governor Brian Kemp talked about, continued salary studies and continuing to fund teacher resources. He says the board won’t vote on their initial budget until May, and it will then sit on the table for a month to give time for two public hearings.
The final budget review will be in June. If approved, the active budget will start July 1.
