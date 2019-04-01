Chatham Co. Police conduct investigation into murder-suicide

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Chatham County Police are investigating after a welfare check resulted in the discovery of two people that were deceased in a Myrtlewood Drive home on Monday.
Officers were initially called to the home after receiving a call for a welfare check. Police found the bodies of two people upon entering the home.
Preliminary evidence suggests that the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide. This will need to be confirmed through autopsies performed at the Chatham County Coroner’s Office.
