Consultant with Hilton Head offers several recommendations for preserving Gullah culture

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - The final presentation for the preserving the Gullah culture will be held Monday evening on Hilton Head. The Town of Hilton Head says presentations shown the meeting will be presented before the Gullah task force provided by a consultant hired by the Town.
The biggest recommendation deals with changes to the land management ordinance, which means families will possibly be able to create a family compound to allow people to be able to own property without the infrastructure requirements on Hilton Head. This will provide flexibility on regulations put in place for property specifically for the Gullah community. The senior planner says they are working hard to preserve the culture as well because this means educating residents, tourists and even staff on the history of the Gullah community.
“Tonight’s not the last final say so of things," stresses Jayme Lopko, a senior planner with Hilton Head. "It is the introduction of the recommendations. We really want people to think about them and is it really going to help them. Is it something that will preserve the culture? Is it something that will help the Gullah be able to use their land in ways that they would like to and give us the feedback.”
The Town of Hilton Head urges the public to come out to the meeting, which starts at 5:30 at the Palmetto Electric Community room.
