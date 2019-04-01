Georgia Southern University welcomes new president

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University students will begin class on Monday, April 1 under a new leader.
Kyle Marrero will assume his position as Georgia Southern Unversity’s 14th president on April 1.
Dr. Marrero previously served as president of the University of West Georgia, a position he held since 2013. Under Marrero’s leadership, UWG achieved institutional records in enrollment, graduation rates, degrees conferred, fundraising and annual economic impact to the region, according to GSU. Marrero was also named as one of Georgia Trend’s “100 Most Influential Georgians,” consecutively from 2015 to 2018.
Marrero and his family made their first visit to GSU back in January. Since then, the new president says he's been studying up and learning a lot about the university, like its strengths and weaknesses.
Back in February, a group of faculty, staff, students, and people from the community, gathered and discussed those strengths and weaknesses, which was then handed over to the president.
“As I get to know Georgia Southern more, I see the challenges as well as the opportunities. That’s the important part to me, to look at the cultures of each institution, three campuses under one umbrella,” Marrero said.
Dr. Shelley Nichel served as interim president for the university. She now returns to her role with the University System of Georgia's main office in Atlanta.
An email sent to students says the president and his family will be walking around the Statesboro and Armstrong Campuses on Monday, April 1. Those who see them are encouraged to say hello.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.