Howard expects quick turnaround for Eagles

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Anita Howard says she wants to be a burst of energy in every room she walks into.
Georgia Southern is hoping she can provide a jolt to the women’s basketball program.
Howard was introduced to Eagle Nation Monday morning in Statesboro, and didn’t wait long to reveal her high expectations for the program.
“I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that we shock the Sun Belt," Howard says. She went on to say the Eagles “will be playing for a Sun Belt championship” this year.
It’s a bold prediction for a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2009-2010.
But Howard is confident enough in the roster she inherits and her abilities as a coach to believe a change is coming for the women’s program in Statesboro.
“I’m prepared to do everything in my power to change the culture and the championship mindset of the women’s basketball team here," she says. "So with that being said, I’m ready. I know the saying around here is GATA. I’m ready to GATA. And if you know what that means, I’m ready to GATA.”
Howard spent the last three seasons at Columbus State, where she led the Cougars to two Division Two national tournament appearances and an Elite Eight berth in 2016-2017. Before her time in Columbus, she was the head coach at Livingstone College and Salem College. Over seven seasons as a head coach, Howard has a 146-55 career record.
