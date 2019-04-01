Hwy 80 repaving set to begin Monday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Crews will start repaving part of Highway 80 Monday night.
The work is happening every evening between the Bull River and Lazaretto Creek bridges.
This work is a long time coming. It was originally scheduled for last year but had to be postponed until now.
The section of Highway 80 needs to be repaved, and the Department of Transportation is raising lower areas as well to help prevent the flooding that closes down portions of Hwy 80 after a heavy rain. They’ll also be removing the passing lanes near Fort Pulaski.
The work will last this Monday through Thursday. Drivers will still be able to take Hwy 80 on and off the island, but traffic will be down to one lane at times. Crews will only be out working after 7 p.m. each night to cut down on the traffic impact.
Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman says this isn’t a permanent fix, but it will help. He eventually wants to replace both bridges and widen the entire causeway.
