$10K reward being offered for info leading to arrest in Hinesville arson case

HINESVILLE, GA (WTOC) - The Hinesville Fire Department and Georgia Arson Control is asking anyone with information regarding a fire at a downtown business to come forward.
After an investigation, Hinesville Fire says it believes the fire on the morning of Wednesday, March 27 at Jungle Jake’s was intentionally set.
Anyone with information regarding the fire should please contact Captain Robert Kitchings or Captain Jerry Heath with the Hinesville Fire Department at 912.876.4143.
Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction for persons responsible. All reports made are confidential. To file a report, please call Georgia Arson Control at 1.800.282.5804.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.