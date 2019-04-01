Local school hosts inaugural storybook ball

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Students arrived in their best fairytale and storybook attire on Sunday for Ramah Junior Academy’s inaugural storybook ball.
The academy used the event to immerse their students into the stories they were reading. Tables were decorated to feature classic stories that have been shared from generation to generation.
They covered everything from Dr. Seuss classics to “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”
“So what we decided to do is that we would come together with all of our students, introduce them to something that’s new," said Interim Principal Louise Golden. "At least it’s a first in the history of Ramah Jr. Academy and also a first in the history of Savannah, Georgia.”
There were also authors on hand signing their very own books and the school actually had 100% attendance from their school at Sunday’s event.
