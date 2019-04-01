McCarthy goes wire to wire for Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dan McCarthy never left the Deer Creek golf course at The Landings without at least a share of the lead.
On Sunday, he left Skidaway Island as the 2019 Savannah Golf Champion.
“It proves a lot to myself and what I’m capable of," McCarthy says. "I’ve played a lot of great golf for a number of years. and it’s nice to know I can pull through on one of the biggest stages around.”
The Syracuse, NY native earned his first Web.com Tour title Sunday, shooting -16 for the weekend and sealing the title with a short par putt on 18.
But the win didn’t come without drama all the way up to the final putt.
After Scottie Scheffler bogeyed on 17, McCarthy teed off on the final hole with a one shot lead. He played it safe, laying up on his second while Scheffler went for the green with a four-iron on his second.
Scheffler landed in the green side bunker, while McCarthy would proceed to hit his third shot within ten feet of the hole.
But then, Scheffler nearly stole the tournament. His bunker shot rolled just inches past the hole for what would’ve been an eagle to put the former Texas Longhorn at -17 and with a one shot lead.
“I mean I really thought I made it," Scheffler says. "I was watching it go to the cup, and I thought it was going in. It just dove left.”
“It made my heart leap out of my chest," McCarthy admits. "I thought that was going in and I would have to make mine for birdie to tie.”
McCarthy wouldn’t make his birdie putt, but he wouldn’t need it. Scheffler’s birdie attempt to tie was off the mark, and McCarthy then tapped in for par and the Savannah Golf Championship.
“It means the world. You don’t know that you can do it until you actually do it," the 33 year old McCarthy says. "I can’t tell you how gratifying it was. I almost started crying when that last putt went in. I’m over the moon.”
The win nets McCarthy 500 Web.com Tour points, $99,000, and the prize seersucker jacket.
