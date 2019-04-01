One charged with felony D.U.I. in fatal Jasper Co. wreck

(source: Chatham Co. Detention Center)
April 1, 2019 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 4:00 PM

JASPER CO, SC (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill woman is facing a felony D.U.I. charge after one person died in a car crash in Jasper County.

25-year-old Tessa Openlander was driving a 2007 Buick Lacrosse in the eastbound lane of Bellinger Hill Road when she went off of the right side of the road. She then over-corrected and went off the left side of the road into an enbankment. Tessa, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment, as was the front passenger.

The rear passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, dying on scene.

