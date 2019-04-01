One charged with felony D.U.I. in fatal Jasper Co. wreck

25-year-old Tessa Openlander was driving a 2007 Buick Lacrosse in the eastbound lane of Bellinger Hill Road when she went off of the right side of the road. She then over-corrected and went off the left side of the road into an enbankment. Tessa, who was not wearing her seatbelt, was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment, as was the front passenger.