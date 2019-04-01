Savannah Mayor rescues dogs chained behind abadoned building during neighborhood cleanup

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Mayor Eddie DeLoach spotted more than trash during a neighborhood cleanup on Sunday while walking along Augusta Avenue near Cumming Street.
Mayor DeLoach says he saw something out of the corner of his eye, what appeared to be a dog tied up behind a house.
As the mayor got a different vantage point, he realized there were three dogs tethered behind the abandoned house, unattended without food and water.
“I said get animal control, get somebody, we got to figure out what this deal is," said Mayor DeLoach. "I said, because I don’t see anybody around this house.”
Chatham County Animal Services officers were called out, and with the help of the fire department, took the three dogs back to their shelter.
“They’re living beings, so lets treat them the way that we want to be treated, as best we can. But they were not being treated well,” Mayor DeLoach said.
A post on the Savannah Police - Central Precinct Facebook page said the dogs’ owner was eventually contacted, and I learned today, reclaimed the dogs at Animal Services over the weekend.
“But he was cited for tethering, and no shots, no tags,” said Dr. Jake Harper, Animal Services Director.
Dr. Harper says this incident highlights an all-too-common occurrence, where animals are left tethered to a fixed object and left unattended for any length of time.
Harper says a few of the dangers of tethering include making the dog more vulnerable to being attacked by other animals, or getting tangled and left with a line too short to get to food, water or shelter.
“The other case that you can sometimes see with dogs, if they have a fenced-in yard and they’re tethered, is we’ve had cases where dogs jump fences and ended up strangling themselves because their tether was too short,” explained Dr. Harper.
Harper says calls for tethering typically are educational opportunities for pet owners. But if the problem persists, owners can be fined $300,000 dollars for each occurrence, and the pets eventually taken away by Animal Services.
