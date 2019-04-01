SCCPSS Superintendent honored by State of Georgia

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Superintendent of Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools was honored last month by the state of Georgia with two awards.
Dr. Ann Levett was named one of 25 of Georgia’s most outstanding female leaders by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.
Lt. Gov. Duncan said that the women leaders he recognized have made a profound impact on residents and communities throughout the state. In addition to that honor, Dr. Levett was named an Outstanding Georgia Citizen last month by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The award is given to Georgians who go above and beyond in their dedication to the well-being of the state.
