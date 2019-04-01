Statesboro Exchange Club working to spread awareness for child abuse

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Child abuse can be a crime where witnesses don’t want to get involved, but that leaves victims hurt and isolated.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Members of a group in Statesboro are hoping to raise awareness and stop the crime.
Members of the Statesboro Exchange Club hope they can do more than just make people aware of child abuse as an issue, but to be more vigilant to spot child abuse and help break the cycle.
The numbers of reported abuse cases in Bulloch County is 473. Leaders of the Exchange Club pointed out many instances go unreported.
Local minister Janet Swanson talked about her experience as a victim during her childhood and the time it took to move past the hurt.
Club members ask the community to wear blue on Mondays during the month to remind people. They’ll also share the alarming figures and promote agencies that a witness can contact to report abuse.
“Our effort today is to spread awareness, hoping people will recognize the signs of abuse and just report it,” said Rhonda Busby, Exchange Club.
Everyone pledged to work together to help victims and help stop abuse.
They’ll use ribbons, signs, and even blue bulbs in street lights to remind people of the issue.
