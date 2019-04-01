Suspects in Estill armed robbery turned deadly remain at-large

ESTILL, SC (WTOC) -It has been a week since two men were killed inside of their home in Estill, South Carolina.
On Sunday, police say 2 men are still on the loose after this armed robbery that turned deadly.
The families of these men and the Latin community in Estill are seeking justice. One man who lived in the home survived and was able to give details for law enforcement to come up with sketches of the two suspects.
Police say this incident started out as an armed robbery and turned into a deadly shooting. Chief Collins with the Estill Police Department says the two suspects broke into the home and demanded cash. The third person living in the home ran and hid.
Police say they are looking into the circumstances of what led up to the fatal shooting of the two men in the home as to whether this was a targeted or random crime.
Friends and family did not want to go on camera today because they say it is just too soon and they are hurting, but they say these men were hard working and provided for their families back in Mexico.
