Two women say man exposed self in Savannah neighborhood

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Two women in a midtown Savannah neighborhood are trying to warn others after a man reportedly exposed himself to them over the weekend.
They say it happened on East 49th Street and East 52nd Street at Harmon Street in the Ardsley Park neighborhood. They say the two incidents happened within minutes of each other, and it has some neighbors understandably on edge.
“It was pretty weird,” said Dylan Cantrell, who lives on East 49th Street with his fiancé. “It was pretty creepy. You know, you don’t think about it happening in your area for sure, and definitely not in kind of a safe area here in Savannah.”
One of the women posted in the neighborhood Facebook group saying a 20-something-year-old man pulled up in a black car on Saturday and asked if she wanted to see his genitalia.
The other woman post included a detailed description of the car.
“Alert!” the post starts. “While washing my car in front of my house on E. 49th, a flat, black, old model Camaro with T-tops out pulled up next to my car. While I was turning toward him, thinking he wanted directions, he said, ‘I need your opinion,’ and I realized he was openly masturbating. 25-30 years old African American, clean-shaven. Instead of a real tag, he had a white/green ‘Auto Pro’ dealer tag."
Cantrell said it’s disturbing to hear.
“Especially in this time and age, women don’t get the credit they deserve probably when they’re saying, 'I’ve been sexually assaulted. I’ve been confronted with these situations," Cantrell said. "It shows that it can happen anywhere, at any time, in open public or behind closed doors."
Doug Andrews, president of the Savannah Defense Lawyers, said because the lewd exhibition happened in public, the man could face public indecency charges if he’s caught and convicted.
“It would be a misdemeanor,” Andrews said. “Maximum $1,000 fine, 12 months in jail. One or the other, or both.”
Andrews said an order to be evaluated for or complete some kind of counseling is almost always included, and based on what the women say happened, the man likely wouldn’t have to register as a sex offender.
Cantrell said if it happened to his fiance, he knows what he would do.
“If I was with her? Oh, he’d catch hands for sure," he said. "I’d be in his car real quickly or chasing him down. You know, it’s just unacceptable, and I hope they catch the guy.”
In the meantime, he thinks everyone in the neighborhood will be on alert looking for the car.
“I think we’ll all be on the lookout for that type of car while we’re driving around the neighborhood," Cantrell said. "Hopefully it doesn’t happen, especially with two schools within three blocks.”
Savannah Police say there is one police report filed about this situation.
The department says if something like this happens, any details, like the type of car and the color or any physical characteristics, will help officers narrow down who to look for.
Similar situations happened in November 2017 and February 2018 in Ardsley Park.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.