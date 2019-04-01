Two women say man exposed self in Savannah neighborhood

“Alert!” the post starts. “While washing my car in front of my house on E. 49th, a flat, black, old model Camaro with T-tops out pulled up next to my car. While I was turning toward him, thinking he wanted directions, he said, ‘I need your opinion,’ and I realized he was openly masturbating. 25-30 years old African American, clean-shaven. Instead of a real tag, he had a white/green ‘Auto Pro’ dealer tag."