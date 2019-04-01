United Airlines hold inagural flight from Hilton Head Island airport

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Firefighters gave a water salute as United Airlines made their inagural flight to Hilton Head Island Airport.
You'll be able to take the airline from Hilton Head Island to Chicago, New York, and Washington Dulles.
We were there as the airline hit the tarmac for the first time, bringing an airplane full of visitors to our area.
“You can fly directly to the island so we tell people, ‘hey, start your vacation right away.’,"said Joe Rembold, the director of the airport. "So it is a great option for them. But beyond that there’s job opportunities here at the airport. There will be more job opportunities certainly in town because there’s more people coming to the island.”
Monday will be an offical and celebration to United Airlines. Hilton Head Island’s mayor will be among those in attendence.
