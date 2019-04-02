Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop celebrates World Autism Day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Tuesday is World Autism Awareness Day and the staff, along with patrons of Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop are celebrating.
The international day encourages people across the world to take measures to raise awareness for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Bitty and Beau’s is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The general manager says people with autism can make incredible employees.
“People with autism one are some of the smartest people that I’ve had the pleasure of working with," said Blaire Christie with Bitty and Beau’s. "Autism and all kinds of other disabilities have something to bring to the table is far as to our community, and our workplace. Places like this are important because our goal is to hopefully inspire other businesses when they are hiring their next employee to think out of the box.”
Bitty and Beau’s even has a Blue Cotton Candy Frappe in honor of Autism Awareness.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.