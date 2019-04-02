Brown earns AP All-American Honorable Mention honor

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Tookie Brown’s career achievement list just keeps getting longer.
The Eagles’ guard was named an AP All-American Honorable Mention Tuesday afternoon, becoming the first Georgia Southern player to earn that honor since Elton Nesbitt in 2006.
Brown averaged 17.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, becoming the first player in Sun Belt history to be named to the All-Conference First Team all four years. He is also the only player in Sun Belt Conference history with over 2000 points and 500 assists.
The Madison, GA native was named the Georgia College Men’s Player of the Year last week.
