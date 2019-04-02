Candlelight vigil to be held for slain UofSC student in NJ on Tuesday

Candlelight vigil to be held for slain UofSC student in NJ on Tuesday
USC Student Samantha Josephson.
By WIS News 10 Staff | April 2, 2019 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 9:06 AM

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (WIS) - Family and friends of Samantha Josephson will hold a candlelight vigil for Samantha Josephson on Tuesday, according to the Robbinsville Township website.

The 21-year-old University of South Carolina student who was tragically killed was remembered by students during a vigil in Columbia on Sunday. Josephson was last seen at 2 a.m. Friday leaving the Five Points area in a car.

On Monday, officials with SLED announced Josephson died from “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Officials have arrested and charged 24-year-old Nathaniel Rowland following the death of Josephson. Rowland is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the West Town Center Lake Gazebo in Robbinsville,

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.