Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 4-2-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today through Thursday. A warm front pushes north Friday followed by a cold front Saturday. The cold front stalls to our south into Monday. Skies begin to clear this afternoon. Highs 62-64 with north to northwest winds at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph at the coast. Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 40-49 with northwest winds at 5-10mph. Wednesday will be sunny and warmer, highs 67-72. Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30-40% for showers, highs in the low 80s.