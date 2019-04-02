Events planned throughout April for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

On Tuesday, April 2, the university will hold a “Take Back the Night” event at Alexis Circle. Then, the university will hold two presentations; a presentation on the importance of consent in relationships is Wednesday at the Torian Auditorium; then on Thursday, a presentation on scenarios and what people should be looking out for when it comes to sexual assault will take place inside the auditorium. All of these events will begin at 6 p.m.