Explosion reported at Houston-area plant

April 2, 2019 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 12:41 PM

CROSBY, TX (Gray News) - An explosion has been reported at a plant in Houston on Tuesday.

Students in a Crosby Independent School District are sheltering in place without HVAC in response to the explosion.

The explosion happened at a KMCO plant, according to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department. Emergency personnel are on their way to the scene.

There are reports of possible injuries, KHOU reported.

KMCO is a chemical manufacturing company.

Last month, a fire and chemical leak affected Deer Park, TX.

