Georgia Bulldogs to face Florida State, Clemson in home-and-home series

ATHENS, GA (WTOC) - The University of Georgia has scheduled two marquee non-conference opponents for a home-and-home series.
UGA has scheduled a home-and-home football series with Florida State University for 2027 and 2028 and a second home-and-home series with Clemson according to an announcement by the schools Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will play in Tallahassee, FL on Sept. 4, 2027, and will host the Seminoles in Athens on Sept. 16, 2028.
The two teams last played in the 2003 Sugar Bowl game with Georgia coming out on top, 26-13.
The Bulldogs announced in November a home-and-home series with Clemson in 2029 and 2030. The two schools have also agreed to a second home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033. Clemson will play in Athens on Sept. 4, 2032, and the Bulldogs will travel to Clemson on Sept. 3, 2033.
UGA has already announced a home-and-home series with Texas in 2028 and 2029 and with UCLA in 2025 and 2026.
The schedule will result in Georgia playing both FSU and Texas in 2028, and both Clemson and Texas in 2029.
