Illegal dumping continues to be big problem in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - Hampton County is sending a warning out on social media saying “do not dump your garbage in the county.”
The reason is because they just finished a big cleanup and discovered someone dumped garbage into a creek.
Code enforcement went out and picked up about 300 pounds worth of garbage out of the creek. The county crew will be back when the weather dries out to get the remaining trash and put nets in the water to keep it from flowing downstream.
“A lot of styrofoam cups, paper plates, and yes, we got stuff from fast food restaurants that was dumped here that is not sold in Hampton County,” said Timothy Latham, Code Enforcement, Hampton County.
Latham says even with 10 recycling centers and a landfill for county residents to take advantage of, some choose the lazy and illegal route of dumping their trash whenever they see fit.
“Larger dumping where we have to use heavy equipment to move it, yes sir, it’s all over the county,” Latham said. “Hate to say it, but if somebody has a mattress, a lot of times they just stop on the side of a main highway and throw it off.”
Through a grant, the county has received cameras to help spot violators, and penalties if caught include community service and fines. Latham says the county is also considering publishing the names of those found guilty of illegal dumping in the local paper, a kind of ‘public shaming’ that they hope will be an additional deterrent in the future.
