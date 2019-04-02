IOP, Hilton Head Island begin stricter ‘on-leash’ beach hours for dogs

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms and Hilton Head Island both begin stricter summer hours for when dogs need to be on a leash Monday.
On the Isle of Palms, dogs must now be on a leash from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 14 and all dogs must have a valid permit.
On Hilton Head Island, dogs have to be on a leash between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Folly Beach and Sullivan’s Island begin their stricter on-leash hours on May 1. Kiawah Island began their stricter hours back in March.
A full list of beaches and their leash rules can be found on LowcountryWeekend.com
