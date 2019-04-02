Major crash closes Dean Forest Rd near Pine Meadow Dr

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A major crash has closed Dean Forest Road in both directions near Pine Meadow Drive.
Savannah Police say a tractor-trailer was traveling north on Dean Forest when a vehicle tried to make a left turn onto Pine Meadow and collided with the trailer. The female driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, Dean Forest is closed in both directions near Pine Meadow, as well as the ramp to I-16 West. Traffic is backed up onto I-16 (westbound) due to this crash. Drivers should avoid the area.
