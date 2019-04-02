Morning Rain Gives Way To Afternoon Sunshine

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -
Scattered showers give way to widespread rain through the morning commute. Rain will be heavy at times, especially across the Savannah Metro and Lowcountry.
Plan extra minutes into your morning drive.
You’ll also need a jacket. Temperatures are chilly; in the 40s for most, to near 50° for most. As the wind increases, it’ll feel even colder through the morning hours.
The forecast dries, and partially clears, going into the afternoon. High temps peak in the upper 50s and 60s; coolest northeast. This evening’s commute features much more pleasant weather than the morning drive.
We dry out and warm through the middle of the work-week. The next chance of rain arrives Friday and persists, periodically, into the weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter