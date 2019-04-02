Race to affect downtown Savannah traffic on Saturday

The half-marathoners will turn right off of Bull Street onto Liberty Street, followed by a left on Whitaker Street, left on E. 41st Street, left on Bull Street, left on W. Anderson Street, right on Habersham Street, left on Washington Avenue, right on Battey Street. They will run around the park at Battey and E. 50th Street turning back north on Battey Street, followed by a right on Washington Avenue, right on Harmon Street, then around the park at Harmon and E. 50th streets, before turning back north on Harmon Street, followed by a right turn on Washington Avenue to Bee Road. The half-marathoners will run through Daffin Park before exiting on Washington Avenue and running back west to Habersham Street. The runners will turn right onto Habersham Street then left on E. Harris, and left on Bull Street, where they will continue until reaching the finish line.