Race to affect downtown Savannah traffic on Saturday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K will affect traffic from early morning to around noon in the downtown Savannah area on Saturday, April 6.
The races will begin in Forsyth Park at Drayton Street and E. Waldburg Street at 7:30 a.m., but closures to all affected streets will begin at 6:30 a.m.
The runners will run north on Drayton Street, turn right on E. Broughton Street, left on Lincoln Street, left on E. Bryan Street, left on Montgomery Street, left on E. Broughton Street, right on Bull Street, right on W. State St., left on Barnard Street, left on W. York Street, and then right on Bull Street. At Bull and Liberty streets, the racers will break off into 5K and half-marathoners. 5K runners will continue to travel down Bull Street until they reach the finish line at Forsyth Park.
The 5K route should be reopened to traffic by 9 a.m.
The half-marathoners will turn right off of Bull Street onto Liberty Street, followed by a left on Whitaker Street, left on E. 41st Street, left on Bull Street, left on W. Anderson Street, right on Habersham Street, left on Washington Avenue, right on Battey Street. They will run around the park at Battey and E. 50th Street turning back north on Battey Street, followed by a right on Washington Avenue, right on Harmon Street, then around the park at Harmon and E. 50th streets, before turning back north on Harmon Street, followed by a right turn on Washington Avenue to Bee Road. The half-marathoners will run through Daffin Park before exiting on Washington Avenue and running back west to Habersham Street. The runners will turn right onto Habersham Street then left on E. Harris, and left on Bull Street, where they will continue until reaching the finish line.
Areas will be reopened in waves as the last runners come through. All affected roadways should be reopened by noon.
