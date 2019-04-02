Roto-Rooter Plumbers presents check to Ronald McDonald House

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire received a big check on Tuesday.
The Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah presented a check worth more than $7,800 to the Ronald McDonald House.
The Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay for the families of children receiving treatment at local hospitals.
“Just day to day, being able to take care of the families that we’re serving,” said Bill Sorochak, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House. “We have the most critical cases, being able to keep the lights on. This house does not get to shut its doors. Every dollar makes a significant impact to support these families in times of crisis that they didn’t expect, so it has a huge impact on us and those that we serve.
The funds were raised during the inaugural Royal Flush Casino Night back in February.
