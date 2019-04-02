Royal Live Oaks High School senior receives one of Amazon’s first future engineer scholarships

JASPER COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - WTOC was in the classroom as a senior at Royal Live Oaks Academy in Hardeeville received one of the first Amazon Future Engineer Scholarships.
It’s a $40,000 scholarship to study computer science at a university of their choosing and receive a paid internship at Amazon after their freshmen year of college.
“My mom, she raised me knowing that school was the best way to change your life,” said Jailynn Primus, Amazon Scholarship Recipient. “She knows what school can do and what education can do for you.”
Primus grew up in a single-parent home. She’s her mom’s oldest daughter. She and her mom said she never shied away from books because she knew her education would take her far.
“Howard was the school I got into, and it’s the school I want to go to, but I don’t have the money to go to Howard,” she said.
She took matters into her own hands and applied for as many scholarships as she could, not knowing she would be surprised with $40,000 and an internship.
“She worked so hard. So many nights staying up drinking coffee,” said her mother, Rosalyn Ferrell. “This kid is a coffee kid now, but I keep telling her that you can change your situation based on your education.”
Primus got emotional as her family and classmates showered her with flowers and congratulations. Her mother says she’s always been by Jailynn’s side as she put in long hours and nights studying and preparing for the future.
“This isn’t it. This is the beginning and the sky is the limit,” Ferrell said. “I’ve always said if you aim for the stars, I’ll figure out how to pay for it, so thank God, God was listening.”
What’s next for Jailynn?
“I want to study computer software engineering - like software design and stuff like that,” she said. “My ultimate goal is a biometrics company where I get to manufacture my own biometrics, and I program it as well.”
It’s already looking like a promising future for Jailynn Primus as her years of hard work finally pay off.
