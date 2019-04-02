Savannah-Chatham school to recieve new gym through E-SPLOST funding

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Woodville-Tompkins is slated to get a new gym and auditorium, thanks to voter-approved E-SPLOT funding.
That community meeting about the $10 million renovation and construction project began around 6 o’clock on Tuesday evening at Woodville-Tompkins.
District leaders say the new facilities will create a better environment for students.
When the Woodville-Tompkins basketball team hits the court in couple of years, it will be in a brand new building.
“They’ll have a regulation high school gymnasium that can probably seat up to about 1200,” said Vanessa Miller Kaigler, the SCCPSS deputy superintdent and Chief Operations Officer.
She says that because Woodville-Tompkins was originally a middle school the upgraded, bigger gym will bring the campus up to high school standards. Right now, it doesn’t have an auditorium at all.
“It’s a need," said Kaigler. "We’re filling a need. Because we have converted it to a high school, we need to be able to make sure that all of the offerings are there for high school.”
The $10 million project is all possible thanks to pennies earned through a voter approved special purpose local option sales tax.
“Because of that one-penny sales tax, we’re able to accomplish that in Savannah-Chatham County,” says Kaigler.
She says that kind of community support for students ensures they’re in the best space to boost their high school experience.
“I get that question quite often. ‘Well, does a building have an impact on the learning process?’ It does,” Kaigler says.
