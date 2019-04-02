South Carolina Attorney General’s Office issues opinion on Islands Academy

Beaufort, SC (WTOC) - South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Matthew Houck signed an opinion letter on March 18 saying the state office does not believe Beaufort County Interim Superintendent Dr. Herb Berg has the authority to close Islands Academy on his own. Berg announced a plan to close the school in December due to poor scores but faced opposition from parents and some Board of Education members over the decision. The school board voted 5-4 to ask Berg to reconsider closing the school.
The Attorney General’s Office’s opinion includes a letter from Berg seeking advice on whether he overstepped his authority by announcing the closure of the school without approval from the Board of Education. The Attorney General’s Office states “It is this Office's opinion that a court would likely find a superintendent of a school district is without discretionary authority to determine whether to operate or not operate a public school because that authority is vested in a school district's board of trustees.” The opinion states that the school board can only close a school “by taking collective action with a majority vote in a public session with the presence of a quorum.”
The board is scheduled to discuss the closure of the school and the Attorney General’s opinion at their meeting tonight at 6 p.m. in Beaufort.
Read the Attorney General’s opinion here.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.