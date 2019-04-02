South Carolina Attorney General’s Office issues opinion on Islands Academy

The Attorney General’s Office’s opinion includes a letter from Berg seeking advice on whether he overstepped his authority by announcing the closure of the school without approval from the Board of Education. The Attorney General’s Office states “It is this Office's opinion that a court would likely find a superintendent of a school district is without discretionary authority to determine whether to operate or not operate a public school because that authority is vested in a school district's board of trustees.” The opinion states that the school board can only close a school “by taking collective action with a majority vote in a public session with the presence of a quorum.”