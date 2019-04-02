USCG honors local fishing tour captain for heroic rescue last fall

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - The United States Coast Guard is honoring a staff member of the Ford Plantation after he rescued three people last fall.
Captain Danny Sharpe recently received the Coast Guard Certificate of Appreciation for his selfless actions. They say he rescued three people after their boat capsized in chilly waters off Wassaw Sound. Sharpe was guiding a fishing tour in the area at the time of the rescue and was the first to arrive.
“Luckily, I went straight to them. I seen one little dot and ran up there very fast to them and realized it was them. I made sure everybody was OK. They were in the water hanging to the boat. Maneuvered the boat around to where I could pull them away without anything seriously happening to them. And, we slowly, one at a time, retrieve them, got them in the boat,” Sharpe explained.
Once those rescued were safely on board, Sharpe transported them to the nearest marina for medical treatment. The Coast Guard says thanks to his quick actions, the boaters suffered no serious injuries.
