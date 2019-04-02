Wet, windy, and cold Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A coastal storm (minus the thunder and lightning) will impact the region tonight into Tuesday. Light steady rain has already fallen from Glynn County to Beaufort County and the heaviest of rain will be pre-dawn through the morning commute. We expecting a half of inch of rain to an inch and even more than an inch possible in a few locations. Flooding is not a big concern as we’ve been so dry, in fact we’re creeping into “moderate” drought status around Savannah. Some Savannah street flooding is possible in the usual places.