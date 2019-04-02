Wet, windy, and cold Tuesday morning

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A coastal storm (minus the thunder and lightning) will impact the region tonight into Tuesday. Light steady rain has already fallen from Glynn County to Beaufort County and the heaviest of rain will be pre-dawn through the morning commute. We expecting a half of inch of rain to an inch and even more than an inch possible in a few locations. Flooding is not a big concern as we’ve been so dry, in fact we’re creeping into “moderate” drought status around Savannah. Some Savannah street flooding is possible in the usual places.
High pressure is pushing in from the north, so there’s a strong pressure gradient and that means windy gusty conditions throughout the morning. Wake up temps range from 42-50 but will feel much colder due to those winds. It will feel like freezing along GA Hwy 301 and US 1 by Daybreak.
Tuesday night through Thursday high pressure will build into the area behind the departing low system. The sky will clear and winds will quickly diminish, leading temperatures tumbling. Low temperatures are forecast to range from the upper 30s inland to low/mid 40s at the coast.
At this time, temperatures appear to be too mild for frost development, but certainly not out of the question for inland locations if temperatures trend colder!
